March Best Bets

(1) Kevin Nealon
March 7–9
The Saturday Night Live alum, host of the AOL series Laugh Lessons, and Weeds star is bringing his relatable, deadpan brand of humor to the Helium Comedy Club.
(2) The Hoosier Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff
March 14
Grab the luck of the Irish at the Ohio Street Canal Basin with live music, the greening of the canal, and food trucks.
(3) John Mellencamp Live and In Person 2024 Tour
March 22
Our homeboy and voice of the heartland is on the road again, this time landing at Emens Auditorium at Ball State University in Muncie.
(4) March Madness
March 22 and 24
Catch all the excitement of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships, starting with the first and second round matchups happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
(5) A Celebration of Women
March 23
To mark Women’s History Month, six female singers from around the world take the stage at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Melissa White performs trailblazing composer Florence Price’s violin concerto.