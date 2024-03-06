March Best Bets

(1) Kevin Nealon

March 7–9

The Saturday Night Live alum, host of the AOL series Laugh Lessons, and Weeds star is bringing his relatable, deadpan brand of humor to the Helium Comedy Club.

(2) The Hoosier Lottery’s St. Patrick’s Day Kickoff

March 14

Grab the luck of the Irish at the Ohio Street Canal Basin with live music, the greening of the canal, and food trucks.

(3) John Mellencamp Live and In Person 2024 Tour

March 22

Our homeboy and voice of the heartland is on the road again, this time landing at Emens Auditorium at Ball State University in Muncie.

(4) March Madness

March 22 and 24

Catch all the excitement of the 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships, starting with the first and second round matchups happening at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

(5) A Celebration of Women

March 23

To mark Women’s History Month, six female singers from around the world take the stage at Hilbert Circle Theatre. Melissa White performs trailblazing composer Florence Price’s violin concerto.