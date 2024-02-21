Photos From The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Photographer Tony Valainis was in attendance at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend hosted in Indianapolis. For a few short days, Indianapolis’ downtown was alive with a fervent NBA spirit fueled by a multitude of formal and informal events. From the Celebrity Game, to the skill contests, to the Curry versus Ionescu 3-point shootout, to the All-Star Game itself with a halftime performance by Jennifer Hudson, we captured it all.