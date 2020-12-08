Ryan Murphy and “The Prom,” with NPR’s Eric Deggans

This week, Derek and deputy editor Daniel Comiskey are joined by NPR television critic Eric Deggans to talk about Indy native Ryan Murphy’s new film for Netflix, “The Prom,” premiering this week. They discuss how Murphy’s Hoosier roots have influenced his career and approach to this project, as well as Deggans’ day-to-day life as a TV critic in a time when streaming services and the pandemic have upended how we consume media.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS