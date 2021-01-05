Scott Soltys-Curry, Creator Of The Indianapolis Coffee Guide

In our first episode of 2021 Derek talks with Scott Soltys-Curry, the creator of the Indianapolis Coffee Guide and a contributor to our January cover story featuring the best coffee in the city. They talk about Indy’s coffee scene, how to develop a taste for a fine pour-over, and what it’s like to start a new publication in 2021, as Scott prepares to launch the coffee-focused Batch Magazine in stores soon.

