A How-To Guide For Enjoying Dirt Track Racing At IMS

On September 4 and 5—just before the Brickyard 400—racing fans will get their second chance in as many years to see what the literal dust-up is all about. That’s when the Indianapolis Motor Speedway infield will roar as America’s best short-track racers compete in the Driven2SaveLives BC39. No doubt the sport’s hardcore fan base will be there, clad in colorful T-shirts supporting their favorite drivers and, in some cases, wearing goggles to keep dust out of their eyes.

But for those of you who have little or no idea what the 2-year-old dirt track is about, we asked two of the IMS’s most avid short-track racing fans—President Doug Boles and Senior Manager Suzi Elliott—for a first-timer’s guide.

Boles grew up attending dirt-track races with his father, Jeff Boles, a retired Hendricks County Circuit Court Judge who was the United States Auto Club’s yearbook editor. Boles is still a fan and attends dirt-track races whenever he can. “I love to see the guys doing it just because they love the sport. Inside a lot of those [dirt] tracks are the next Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, or Ed Carpenter. So it’s kind of fun to watch them progress and excel.”

As a child, Suzi Elliott grew up watching her father, the late Greg Staab, drive midgets and sprint cars on dirt tracks. As an adult, she followed her brother-in-law, the late Tony Elliott, a two-time United States Auto Club National Sprint Car champion, and continues to attend races when she isn’t working at IMS. “My mom tells the story that I got out of the hospital on a Wednesday and I was at Tri-County Speedway (in West Chester, Ohio) on a Friday evening in the press box.”

Here are 10 tips for dirt-track rookies: