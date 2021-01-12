Subscribe
Derek Schultz and the Indianapolis Colts’ Past, Present, and Future

The "Query and Schultz" co-host joins the show for our '21 Colts post-mortem.

This week Derek is joined by his fellow, well, Derek, beloved Indy sports radio host Derek Schultz to break down the Colts’ Wild Card loss against the Buffalo Bills and its aftermath. They talk about everything from Philip Rivers, to sports media’s collectively short memory, to the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Juicy,” and play a lightning-round game of “Overrated or Underrated.”

The final recap of the season

Derek’s essay about his experience during the pandemic

