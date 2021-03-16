Dustin Dopirak Previews The All-Hoosier NCAA Tournament

This week local sportswriter Dustin Dopirak of the Daily Hoosier joins the Monthly Weekly to break down this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament, taking place entirely within the confines of the Hoosier State. Dopirak previews the on-court action, from the numerous high-profile first-round matchups to the potential ceiling for Indiana’s only team in the tournament, the Purdue Boilermakers. He also looks forward beyond the Archie Miller era in Bloomington, and predicts who will be the next Hoosier team to make the tournament.

