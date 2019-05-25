Gallery: Carb Day At IMS by Kate Shoup A few photos from the final practice and pit stop challenge ahead of the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500. May 25, 2019 1 min read Oliver Askew Will Power Marcus Ericsson Emma and Scott Dixon Takuma Sato Takuma Sato inside his car Scott Dixon Felix Rosenqvist Marcus Ericsson Marcus Ericsson James Hinchcliffe Will Power Becky Dalton and James Hinchcliffe Takuma Sato Josef Newgarden Tags IMS, Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indy 500, IndyCar, IndyCar drivers