THE INDIANA Hoosiers (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they hosted No. 24 Stanford (4-1) at home in what became a 79-66 victory. Their win marks what could be a possible inflection point for IU as they look to find familiarity amongst a roster that is looking to recoup the loss of two graduating seniors from 2024 including the program’s leader in points, Mackenzie Holmes.
IU Women’s Basketball Nets Victory Over Stanford
