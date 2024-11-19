IU Women’s Basketball Nets Victory Over Stanford

The Hoosiers took center court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, November 17, defeating No. 24 Stanford with a 79-66 final.
THE INDIANA Hoosiers (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday when they hosted No. 24 Stanford (4-1) at home in what became a 79-66 victory. Their win marks what could be a possible inflection point for IU as they look to find familiarity amongst a roster that is looking to recoup the loss of two graduating seniors from 2024 including the program’s leader in points, Mackenzie Holmes. 

