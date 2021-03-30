John Feinstein on March Madness, Bobby Knight, And What Makes A Great Underdog

The Washington Post’s John Feinstein has done just about all you can in a journalism career, starting out as a night reporter under Bob Woodward (yes, that Bob Woodward), writing some of the best-selling sports non-fiction of all time, and even recently “pivoting to video” with his popular “Storytime” web series. This week he joined the Monthly Weekly to provide his takes on the tournament so far, share some stories about what it was like to write “Season on the Brink,” and share what he’s learned about storytelling after more than four decades in the business.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS