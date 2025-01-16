Naysayer: A Matter Of Coaching

THE TRAJECTORY of a sports program can be determined by many factors, but watching games is still the best way to judge how players and teams are playing and how the coach has them positioned.

“Impressive” is the first word that comes to mind when seeing how Purdue’s men’s basketball team responded after getting flat-out whooped by Auburn. Since that illuminating and—as it turned out—inspiring loss, Purdue has played lights-out!

With a winning streak of impressive victories, Purdue evolved and found its new identity. And that identity is to play crazy mad defense and create from there. Former head coach Gene Keady must be loving every minute of Purdue’s recent in-your-face defensive mantra. Matt Painter coached well following the Auburn loss and uninspiring win over Toledo when he challenged his team’s lack of physicality and toughness.

Painter continued to push the right buttons when inserting senior Caleb Furst and freshman C.J. Cox into the starting lineup while replacing Camden Heide and Myles Colvin. The payoff for this move was instantaneous. At this time, not one opponent has been within double figures at the end of the game.

Another benefit from the loss to Auburn was it finally forced the Boilers to shift offensive strategies from something old to something a little more refined. Painter changed the offensive emphasis to drive and dish rather than the inside entry pass as the first option, and Braden Smith’s capabilities are now being executed to perfection, which was evident in the most recent wins over Nebraska and Washington.

The key question now is whether the team can execute this passionate play and continue improving. Furst, given the chance to lift his career from the ashes, has answered the call. His size and newfound energy are a positive influence, especially on the glass where they have performed poorly, and his confidence grows with every game. C.J. Cox, meanwhile, had 23 points against Nebraska, played lock-down defense, and has played within the flow of the game.

For IU and Mike Woodson, the Hoosiers played well enough to almost make believers out of so many hopeful fans. A five-game win streak, albeit against the likes of Winthrop and Chattanooga, gave a glimpse of this team’s potential as two unfortunate incidents—one involving center Oumar Ballo off the court and an on-court injury involving leading scorer Malik Reneau—gave them life offensively.

Like magic, Trey Galloway appeared out of the blue to play the role of scorer and leader during the winning streak. His much-needed turnaround provided this talented yet rudderless team with the on-court leader they crave especially now with Reneau’s return unknown.

IU made two giant steps forward, and then two giant steps backward with losses to Iowa and Illinois. Woodson’s Hoosiers, playing a Fran McCaffery team that ran the same offenses and defenses for the past 15 years, were not prepared for the energy and intensity that Iowa threw at them. And as history has shown, the Hoosiers fade into the shadows when the intensity is high and talent deep. Galloway disappeared (20 minutes, 1 assist, 0 points) and Oumar Ballo managed to score an ineffective and meaningless double-double. Sophomore guard Myles Rice, bless his heart, tried to pick his team up and be the creator but with a stagnant uninspired offense behind him, his efforts were doomed from the start.

Now is the time Indiana must perform at a high level. This stretch in their schedule includes the likes of Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, and Wisconsin. So, Woodson and his team need to put up or move on.

It has been said before that this Indiana team should be much, much better than this. Woodson’s lack of coaching and roster problem-solving will have the Hoosiers on the outside of the NCAA tournament this March while Purdue’s Painter has reinvented the Boilers and has them playing at their very best.

Trajectory indeed.