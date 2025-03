BUTLER WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (15-15, 5-12) played host to fifth-ranked UConn last weekend in their first-ever sold-out home contest but were unable to fend off the opposition’s defensive pressure after they were forced into 22 turnovers en route to an 86-47 loss.

Butler was led by Lily Zeinstra and Kilyn McGuff, who scored 13 points each. Paige Bueckers, the projected overall pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, led the Huskies with 23 points, followed by 16 from Sarah Strong.