Will Power edged out Alex Palou for the GMR Grand Prix pole as time expired in the final round of qualifying yesterday. Power’s best lap was 1 minute, 9.7664 seconds in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Power has won 64 IndyCar poles in his career. Australian Power is just three poles shy of tying the all-time IndyCar series pole record of 67 set by Mario Andretti.

For photos from last weekend’s 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Rev Indy, click here.