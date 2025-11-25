AS THEY MOVED to 5-0 overall, IU fought off the Lindenwood University Lions, 73-53, in a nonconference matchup at Assembly Hall on Thursday, where the opposition nearly outscored Indiana in the second half. While holding Lindenwood to 25 percent shooting from the field, IU leaned on Tucker DeVries offensively as he led the team with 25 points on 50 percent shooting from 3-point field goal range.
PHOTOS: Indiana Basketball Defeats Lindenwood
