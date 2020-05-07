The (New) Unspoken Rules Of Drive-In Theaters

The future of summer activities may still be a bit uncertain, but as the state begins to reopen, many Hoosiers are returning to a bygone era of entertainment. With warmer nights and indoor movie options limited to your living quarters, drive-in theaters are making a historic comeback.

Tibbs Drive-In, the only one left within Indianapolis’s city limits, will open this weekend, May 8–10. The outdoor westside cinema normally plays the latest Hollywood blockbusters on its four screens, but this summer it will mix in classic movies, as many new releases are being pushed back. Celebrating its 70th anniversary, the Centerbrook Drive-In in Martinsville will also open this weekend, adhering to new COVID-19 policies. Shelbyville’s Skyline Drive-In Theatre (also 70 this year) has had its concession stand open for carryout service since March, using the FanFood app for minimal interaction. They powered up the projector in early April to half-capacity crowds (keeping cars farther separated than usual) and have seen a line to get in every weekend.

If you go, remember these Unspoken Rules: