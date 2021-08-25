Top 20 Looks At Indiana Fashion Week
The best outfits by local talent in the Emerging Designer Competition.
AFTER GETTING SOME glowing press in Forbes and surprising Indiana State Fair crowds with a pop-up fashion show under the midway entrance, Indiana Fashion Week wrapped up Saturday with the Emerging Designer Competition runway show at the Hilbert Circle Theatre. Monty Matuka won the $5,000 check for his sophisticated streetwear brand, Meli. Here are highlights from his collection and other looks that wowed.