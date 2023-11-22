Unspoken Rules: Drumstick Dash

THINK OF IT as a calorie credit for the feast to come. But remember its main purpose is to fundraise for Wheeler Mission. You don’t need to dash. Walk if you want. Not up for the full 4.5 miles? Opt for the shorter Mini Gobbler route. Strollers and wheelchairs are allowed. Dogs are not. If you participate with a group, set a post-race meeting spot away from the finish line. Forgot to register? Wait with others along the route for the crowd to go by and then “turkey-trot” behind it. You can always make that donation later.