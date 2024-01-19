- It’s people’s choice on Saturday, when ice carvers take special requests.
- Save time for ice-skating or lounging in the cozy igloos.
- Parking is free in the city garage attached to the Tarkington theater building.
- Planning to attend the big Sunday ice carving stage show? So is everyone else. Just be aware it’ll be standing room only.
- Restrooms are across the Monon next to Hotel Carmichael, inside the Tarkington theater building.
- Taste-testing after the Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off is free.
- All the sculptures are under a tent, so the festival goes on rain, shine, or flurries.
Unspoken Rules: Festival of Ice
A manner-festo for this year’s frosty fun, held January 19–21 in Carmel.