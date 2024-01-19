Unspoken Rules: Festival of Ice

It’s people’s choice on Saturday, when ice carvers take special requests.

Save time for ice-skating or lounging in the cozy igloos.

Parking is free in the city garage attached to the Tarkington theater building.

Planning to attend the big Sunday ice carving stage show? So is everyone else. Just be aware it’ll be standing room only.

Restrooms are across the Monon next to Hotel Carmichael, inside the Tarkington theater building.

Taste-testing after the Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off is free.