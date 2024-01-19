Unspoken Rules: Festival of Ice

A manner-festo for this year’s frosty fun, held January 19–21 in Carmel.
By
-
Photo courtesy Beth Maier
  • It’s people’s choice on Saturday, when ice carvers take special requests.
  • Save time for ice-skating or lounging in the cozy igloos.
  • Parking is free in the city garage attached to the Tarkington theater building.
  • Planning to attend the big Sunday ice carving stage show? So is everyone else. Just be aware it’ll be standing room only.
  • Restrooms are across the Monon next to Hotel Carmichael, inside the Tarkington theater building.
  • Taste-testing after the Carmel Fire Department chili cook-off is free.
  • All the sculptures are under a tent, so the festival goes on rain, shine, or flurries.

