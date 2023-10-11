Unspoken Rules: The Artcraft Theatre

THIS MONTH’S movies include spooky classics, such as the 1922 silent ­film Nosferatu, which premiered the same year this Art Deco institution opened. Order tickets before the 625-seat auditorium sells out and pick them up at will-call before the show. Arrive in time to find your seat before the pre-show activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Those include a folksy welcome monologue by executive director Rob Shilts, a raffle, and a live skit by costumed staff who act out a scene from the evening’s movie. The guest who drove the farthest gets a prize. Stand up for the national anthem. Take a seat for the classic cartoon reel. Popcorn re­fills are free.