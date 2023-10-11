Unspoken Rules: The Artcraft Theatre
A Manner-festo for Franklin, Indiana's star attraction.
THIS MONTH’S movies include spooky classics, such as the 1922 silent film Nosferatu, which premiered the same year this Art Deco institution opened. Order tickets before the 625-seat auditorium sells out and pick them up at will-call before the show. Arrive in time to find your seat before the pre-show activities begin at 7:30 p.m. Those include a folksy welcome monologue by executive director Rob Shilts, a raffle, and a live skit by costumed staff who act out a scene from the evening’s movie. The guest who drove the farthest gets a prize. Stand up for the national anthem. Take a seat for the classic cartoon reel. Popcorn refills are free.