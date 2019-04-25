Where To Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day

Celebrate the one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores across the country–the 5th annual Independent Bookstore Day. On Saturday, April 27, literary hubs around the state are going to give a toast to each bookstore that is ran by passionate readers. Every location will feature special merchandise that will only be available during the celebration–including a canvas tote bag with the map of Indiana marked on the front, signed editions of books by well-known authors, and spunky enamel pins. Along with that, each shop is celebrating their own serendipity with events that showcase their individuality. Here are five bookshops who have opened up their doors to bookworms and literary sophisticates alike.

Viewpoint Books

If you’re stumped on what to read next, the best places to find yourself is Viewpoint books. When walking into the corner bookshop, the first thing that will catch your eye are the bookshelves filled with post-it notes on the shelves to left by avid readers themselves who want to suggest their favorite book. For the special celebration, local Lucabe Coffee Co. will be serving up free cups of Joe and the local artisan and author Michele Pollock to talk about her book Field Guide to the Art of Looking. 548 Washington St., Columbus, 812-376-0078



Wild Geese Bookshop

You’ll find a welcoming plethora of the novels with the most beautiful covers and a slew of literary themed gifts that will satisfy your bookish heart. Named after Mary Oliver’s poem, “Wild Geese”, the shop opens you to pursue the curiosities of our imagination. Expect to see Jake Carr, a former Navy Seal and author of The Terminal List, offering book suggestions with the rest of the staff. On Sunday, April 28th, Carr be doing a reading and signing of his book at the same location. 107 S. Water St., Franklin, 317-494-6546



Indy Reads

Indy Reads is one of Downtown Indy’s bookstores that has a heart for the community, with all sales going to the adult literacy community. Besides being clad in balloons and handing out celebratory snacks, the shop will have a sidewalk sale of books where you can buy middle grade-teen books where you can buy and get the second free. Want a hint of what else to anticipate? Think a signed copy of Angie Thomas’s new title, On the Come Up. 911 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1496



Basile History Market at the Indiana Historical Society

Basile History Market is the hub for history buffs. During the celebratory events, you’ll also get a chance to meet three independent authors–Ray E. Boomhower of Mr. President: A Life of Benjamin Harrison, Harrison Michael Murphy of The Kimberlins Go To War, and Rachel Berenson Perry of The Life and Art of Felrath Hines: From Dark to Light. The admission to the History Center is free all day, you might even have the chance to win one of the sixteen door prizes. 450 W. Ohio St., 317-234-0020



Irvington Vinyl & Books

Among their collection of turn-up-the-volume vinyl records are stacks of books that will be 20% off which will be waiting to be picked up by bookworms. Interested in a first editions of Hunter Thompson’s book, The Great Shark Hunt? You could be the one to win the raffle. One last detail: visit between 12 – 5 pm for an open mic experience where you can step on stage to share an excerpt of a book that moves you—or maybe a portion of your own writing. 9 Johnson Ave., 317-375-3715



Looking for more? Here are additional bookstores around the state that will be celebrating along with everyone else: