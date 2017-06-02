Five Ways To Celebrate Wonder Woman Day In Indianapolis

Ahead of her silverscreen debut, women around Indianapolis and the world gather as fans to honor the magic and power of Wonder Woman.

The new live action film Wonder Woman soars into theaters today, and DC Entertainment has declared June 3 Wonder Woman Day in honor of the Amazon princess. More than 2,000 comic shops, libraries, and bookstores across the globe will celebrate the DC heroine’s first solo movie and the 75th anniversary of Wonder Woman’s first comic. Here are five ways to commemorate the occasion here in Indianapolis:

1. Catch a flick and support a cause. The Indiana State Museum will donate a portion of their Wonder Woman ticket sales this Saturday to five local charities that empower women: The Julian Center, Coburn Place, Girls Inc. of Greater Indianapolis, Dress for Success Indianapolis, and Girls Rock! Indianapolis. You can also catch appearances by local Wonder Woman cosplayers in the lobby. IMAX at the Indiana State Museum, 650 W. Washington St., 317-233-4629, imax.com/movies/wonder-woman.



2. Stock up on special-edition swag. DC will release two special-edition Wonder Woman Day comics. One is a reprint of Greg Rucka and Liam Sharp’s Wonder Woman #1 from the current series. The other is DC Super Hero Girls Wonder Woman Day Special Edition (yes, that’s the real name,) which features an excerpt from DC Super Hero Girls Vol. 3, DC’s graphic novel series for younger readers. Comic Carnival and Downtown Comics will have both—for free. Comic Carnival, 7235 N. Keystone Ave., 317-253-8882, comiccarnival.com. Downtown Comics, 11 E. Market St., 317-237-0397, downtowncomics.com. (From the Downtown Comics Facebook page—You can also snag the new Wonder Woman cape they’re selling for Wonder Woman Day.)

3. Hit homers with the heroes. Okay, so you don’t actually get to swing any bats, but you can hang out with the caped vigilantes while the Indianapolis Indians take on the Gwinnett Braves at Victory Field. The first 2,500 fans will score superhero capes, and you can spot Wonder Woman and Superman on the concourse before and during the game. Indians players will wear Superman jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana. Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.., 317-269-3545, indyindians.com.

4. Snag a great deal. Stop by Barnes & Noble on IUPUI’s campus and browse their comic section. If you buy two DC Comics graphic novels, you get the third one free. Plus, this promotion doesn’t end on Saturday; the offer is good through June 12. Barnes & Noble, 420 University Blvd., 317-278-2665, iupui.bncollege.com.

5. Curl up with a good comic. We can’t think of a better way to celebrate this illustrated heroine’s leap to the big screen. Stop by your local library branch and grab a stack—or two—of adventures. You can even participate in Indianapolis Public Library’s summer reading program, Read It & Eat. Each summer, more than 50,000 children and families read nearly one million books as part of the program—seems a fitting day to join this year’s heroic effort. Multiple branches, 317-275-4100, indypl.org.