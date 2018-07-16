Gallery: Janelle Monáe At Old National Centre

Singer and actress Janelle Monae brought her afro-futuristic spectacle to the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre Saturday night.

Touring her recently-released album, Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe brought her talented multi-instrumental and genre-blending groove machine band to the Old National Centre. The musical performance was matched with an equally powerful visual component that included a four woman dance squad, wardrobe changes, and massive backdrop screen that displayed projections of extended cinematic music videos, what Monáe calls “emotion pictures,” which displayed vivid images of social protest and resistance.

Here are IM’s photos from the show: