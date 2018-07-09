Gallery: Pixies And Weezer Concert

For alt-rock fans of a certain disposition, it was a match made in heaven: Pop-punk all-stars Weezer and pre-grunge pioneers the Pixies stopped at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday night for what Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo properly called “nerd-rock.”

For alt-rock fans of a certain disposition, it was a match made in heaven: Pop-punk all-stars Weezer and pre-grunge pioneers the Pixies stopped at the Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center on Sunday night for what Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo properly called “nerd-rock.” (Not many near-50something frontmen can proudly take the stage wearing a sweater in July.) Drawing pretty well equally from their 26-year (!) career, Weezer took the stage to an evocatively nostalgic “Happy Days”-themed backdrop, opened with “Buddy Holly,” threw in solo acoustic versions of “Island in the Sun” and “Take On Me” (really) and ended their main set with their viral cover of Toto’s “Africa,” the result of a surprisingly successful Twitter campaign. For their part, the Pixies jammed 23 songs into their set, peaking early with “Where Is My Mind?”, “Here Comes Your Man” and the “UK Surf” version of “Wave of Mutilation.” Coming off the Dave Matthews Band’s two-night stand last weekend, Ruoff has been the place to be for fans of smart ’90s-era rock .