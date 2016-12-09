LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Ben Mendelsohn during the Rogue One Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios)

Indy’s IMAX Again Best Screen for New Star Wars Film

The latest in the saga will be screened back-to-back for 75 hours straight in 15/70 mm

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is set to release worldwide on December 16. The film is playing continuously at the IMAX Theater at the Indiana State Museum (650 W. Washington St.) starting Thursday, December 15, at 7 p.m. until Sunday, December 18, at 10 p.m. The theater is one of just 15 IMAXes across the country chosen to show the highly anticipated epic adventure in 15/70mm film.

The film comes after the release of the seventh film in the series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, last December. Rogue One follows a group of individuals trying to steal the plans for the Empire’s destruction weapon, the Death Star. These ordinary people quickly become heroes as they band together for the mission. Though it is not a sequel, the 133-minute spinoff does have many familiar elements that diehard Star Wars fans will recognize.

The IMAX Theater offers the opportunity to view films in a way you can’t anywhere else. Two projectors run simultaneously instead of just one, and the 70mm projections are nearly 10 times the resolution of an ordinary movie theater.

Tickets are available in advance here and are going fast; some showings are already sold out. Admission is $16 for adults and $13 for children 12 and under. The film is showing twice Thursday night, and then seven different viewings happen throughout the day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, including a 1:05 a.m. start time for the night owls.

The IMAX will have Star Wars characters in attendance at the Thursday night premieres, and Star Wars decor displayed throughout the entire weekend. In addition, the IMAX Theater is revealing a new concession stand that will remain open after the Star Wars galaxy has left.

Go ahead—preorder those tickets and pull the Rebel or Empire costumes out of the closet to attend the IMAX premiere. Although it’s unclear whether some of the major Star Wars players will make appearances, the film is sure to be a nostalgic addition to the franchise.