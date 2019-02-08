Quick Q&A: Megan Hilty

The star of Broadway’s ”Wicked” and TV’s ”Smash” sings at the Palladium on February 15.

Is this your first visit to Indianapolis?

No, I’ve been to Indy several times, and I love it. My favorite trip was when I was touring for my Christmas album a couple of years ago and we got to see the Circle of Lights. It was gorgeous.

What are you working on right now?

I’m filming a PBS special—an hour-long concert for Live from Lincoln Center. I’m also working on several animated shows for Disney, Nickelodeon, and the Cartoon Network. I’ve done voices for everything from The Penguins of Madagascar to Phineas and Ferb.

What’s your favorite type of performance: musical, concert,

studio recording, TV, or film?

It’s a toss-up between the concerts and the animated work. With my concerts, I get to be in control of the material I sing, and I also get to perform for a live audience. With the animated work, I get to play all sorts of characters. Plus, it’s a lot more casual.

What other aspects of your solo shows keep you coming back?

Well, I get to perform with my husband, Brian Gallagher. He plays guitar and sings with me, and I’m so lucky to get to work with him.

How is singing in concert different from singing in a musical?

In concert, I’m not playing a character, so I’m sharing songs and stories that are personal to me. There’s a lot of singing, though—sometimes 16 or 17 songs. In a musical, I would typically sing just four or five.

If you could perform any role on Broadway, what would it be?

I got to play Lorelei Lee in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes several years ago at Encores! in New York, and I would love to play her again.

What song do you most enjoy performing?

“They Just Keep Moving the Line” by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. They wrote it specifically for me to sing in Smash, and I think it’s perfectly written. Certainly, perfect for me.

Where do you go to relax when you’re not touring?

We have a little house in Los Angeles where we raise two very small children. When I’m not working, I’m juggling a 4-year-old and a 1-year old, so there’s really no relaxing for me.