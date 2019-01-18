Six Subterranean Spots To Hunker Down For Snowpocalypse 2019
Don’t turn into a winter hermit during the weekend’s snowstorm. Embrace your winter hygge while still being social and active.
Commissary Barber & Barista
This new combo hangout downtown hides in a subterranean spot at the corner of New York and Alabama streets. The brick arches look like those in the Catacombs, a few blocks away at City Market. You won’t to lose your whole beard in this weather, but the guys who go here have plenty of length to spare.
The Enoteca at Goose the Market
You wonder if all the shoppers at this gourmet haven know about the brick-walled wine bar downstairs. It’s a cozy two-room space that feels convivial as customers filter in and out to grab pantry items and the beer stashed down there. Order a sandwich or share a charcuterie board over a bottle of wine at the farm table with wooden benches.
snow’s not starting till 3am — plenty of time for tonight’s #FridayNightFlights 3 beers, 3 paired cheeses, $15 • tonight’s line up 4:30-7:30pm: @taxmanbrewing Golden Parachute with Delice de Bourgogne, @mainebeerco Woods and Waters with @crownfinishcaves Tubby, and @blakeshardciderco Wakefire Cider with Lou Bergier Pichin
Nicky Blaine’s Cocktail Lounge
It takes a while for your eyes to adjust to the darkness when you descend to the lower level of the Guaranty Building, just a few doors off Monument Circle. The bar is a sexy den of cigar-puffing, martini-sipping downtowners and visitors unwinding on leather sofas. The outside world completely falls away in this swanky cacoon of easy-going nightlife.
Hello Winter! Get cozy and warm-up with us @nickyblaines #bourbonlife #cigarstyle #datenight Join us after dinner or anytime……#afterparty #sweaterweather #january in #indy #loveindy #indianapolis #hoosiergrammers #indygrammers #citylights #citylife #MonumentCircle #firstsnow
Atomic Duckpin Bowling
One of two duckpin bowling lanes in the Fountain Square Theater Building, Action occupies the lower level with a 50s diner theme, complete with a jukebox. The equipment comes from the era, too. The ball returns have fins like a Chevrolet Bel Air.
Libertine Liquor Bar
White the upstairs restaurant space (Pizzology, Stella) is vacant, Libertine still pours hot cocktails in its speakeasy-ish digs and maintains a disdain for productive drunks. So stay off your phone unless you are definitely wasting time.
Shoefly Public House
The bricked-in lower level—affectionately called the Dungeon if not just the basement—hosts stand-up comedy every Monday night, bingo the second Tuesday of the month, trivia the last Tuesday of the month, science lectures the last Wednesday of the month, and improve of the first Saturday of the month.