Street Savvy: Alabama Street

The west edge of Lockerbie Square is shaping up as an extension of Mass Ave.

Shop

Just as some still refer to Bankers Life Fieldhouse as Conseco, you will run into locals who call Needler’s Fresh Market by the names of its longtime predecessors, O’Malia’s and Marsh. It’s actually run by the eponymous third-generation grocer family. Once a standout in a downtown supermarket desert, the spot now faces competition from Kroger and Whole Foods Market. It focuses on local produce, Miller Amish Country poultry, and in-house bakery and deli products. A coffee shop with a Cultural Trail entrance is in the works. 320 N. New Jersey St., 317-262-4888

Tony Valainis

Play

You never know where Big Car Collaborative’s lime-green cafe tables and chessboards—first seen on Monument Circle when its public-engagement program Spark debuted there a couple summers ago—will pop up next. Lately, they have shown up in Lockerbie Place, a tiny parklet, along with lively night markets.

Trim

Instead of the old “shave and a haircut, two bits” ditty, we’re now humming “shave and a haircut, two beers” thanks to brand-new The Commissary Barber & Barista, a melding of coffee shop, beer hall, and cuttery. Exposed brick and sharp scissors mix with pour-over coffee and a wine-and-brew list. Reservations for a barber’s chair are encouraged, but walk-ins—and the newly shorn with a thirst—are welcome. 304 E. New York St., 317-730-3121

Tony Valainis

Build

You need not be a downtown resident to take advantage of Hardware Happy Hour at Fusek’s True Value, which offers a 10 percent discount on weekdays between 4 and 6 p.m. The 10,000-square-foot retailer dates back to 2004, when Steve Fusek, a former executive for the CART/Champ Car series, and his wife, Sue, followed their dream into the retail business. 350 E. New York St., 317-636-7377

Tony Valainis

Sweat

The Hot Room offers classic, Bikram-inspired original hot yoga, Baptiste-inspired hot power vinyasa, hot pilates, and yin classes. Translation? Bikram yoga is a series of 26 postures, each performed twice in a class. Vinyasa focuses on meditation and self-inquiry in addition to the poses. And yin classes deal primarily in holding seated and supine poses. Sold? Well, does your gym have antibacterial flooring and free fresh fruit after class? 305 E. New York St., 317-218-3728