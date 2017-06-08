Unspoken Rules: ISO Lunch Series
A manner-festo for the $5 summer symphony concerts.
If you’ve ever been curious about the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series, here’s all you need to know. =
- Really, bring lunch. The music drowns out the sound of 1,600 people chewing.
- Think about your wrapper choices, though. A bag of chips makes a lot of noise.
- Bring a drink, too—one with a tight lid. There’s a scramble for general-admission seats, and you don’t want to be stuck in the beverage line.
- If you pack tuna fish, feel free to sit in a row by yourself.
- Some themes attract a lot of kids, many experiencing the symphony for the first time. Let them have the good seats up front.
- Even the first chair is likely to be wearing jeans, so there’s no such thing as underdressed.
- Clean up after yourself. This isn’t Victory Field.