Unspoken Rules: ISO Lunch Series

If you’ve ever been curious about the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Fifth Third Bank Lunch Break Series, here’s all you need to know. =

Really, bring lunch. The music drowns out the sound of 1,600 people chewing.

Think about your wrapper choices, though. A bag of chips makes a lot of noise.

Bring a drink, too—one with a tight lid. There’s a scramble for general-admission seats, and you don’t want to be stuck in the beverage line.

If you pack tuna fish, feel free to sit in a row by yourself.

Some themes attract a lot of kids, many experiencing the symphony for the first time. Let them have the good seats up front.

Even the first chair is likely to be wearing jeans, so there’s no such thing as underdressed.