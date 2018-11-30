Unspoken Rules: Winterlights
A manner-festo for catching the holiday spirit at Newfields.
November 2018IM Editors
- The entry times have increased to every half-hour. Google a sunset calendar before buying tickets.
- Borrow someone’s 3-D glasses if you didn’t hear about this new option. They transform lights into snowflakes.
- But you have to buy them online in advance.
- Dress warmer than you think you need to if the temperature will be in the single digits.
- Charge your phone first.
- No sneaking into Lilly House through the back door. Or through the front with a beverage.
- Buy a toasty drink inside. The lines are longer outdoors.
- While rubber-necking at the Tree of Toys, remember the name Karl Unnasch. He’s the sculptor who built it.
- Hit the gift shop at the end to avoid schlepping around a Robert Indiana coffee-table book.
- Best photo: Snowflake Bridge.
Tags: Winterlights, winter, Newfields