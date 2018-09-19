What’s New At Conner Prairie This Fall

Plenty of stuff for kids is on tap, but so is beer!

Indianapolis Monthly received a sneak peek of some of the interactive history park’s newest features. Here’s what we found out:

We’re all ears: The corn maze that debuted in 2017 is back this year—opening September 22, to be exact—for another go-round of navigating dead ends. This year, though, guests have to make their way through even more twists and turns, as the agricultural labyrinth expands to 11 acres. You have three options for exploring the attraction. If you’ve got little pumpkins in tow, try the shorter version, designed to be completed in about 30 minutes. The longer maze takes roughly an hour, and for those who really want some spooks among the stalks, the Headless Hallow haunted path, new this fall, features sound effects, fog, and costumed actors. The latter is only open during Headless Horseman, which runs select dates October 11–28.

Glass half full: This year, Conner Prairie tapped Sun King Brewing Company to create a copper ale lightly spiced with ginger and nutmeg that will be served during Headless Horseman. Its name, selected via a contest, should be announced soon. Our favorite from the suggestions left on Conner Prairie’s Facebook page? Headless Hopsman.

Play time: You have two more chances—September 22 and 29—to catch a new play, Black Pioneers: Roberts Family Settlement in 1836, which tells the story of a free African-American family that came to Hamilton County from North Carolina in the 1830s. See it in Prairietown.

13400 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, 317-776-6000