Best Of Indy 2022: Lifestyle

You want to put some mental space between the work day and the rest of the evening? Cannon Ball Lounge makes you feel like you’re somewhere else—somewhere sophisticated, relaxed, and a little secret. Set on the top floor of the new Hotel Indy downtown, the midcentury-modern–inflected space has a rooftop patio and wide-open views of the city. The private elevator straight to your cocktail doesn’t hurt, either. 141 E. Washington St., 317-735-2592

Planning a kid’s party these days takes more creativity than most of us can muster after what we’ve been through lately. One call to Circle City Sleepovers can keep you sane. The duo behind the new venture expertly brings an outer space–themed sleepover to life, complete with matching teepee tents, flocculent pillows, and coordinating snack trays. Not into planets? Choose from five other inspired themes and a bundle of party frills that are sure to elicit a few squeals and TikTok likes. 314-680-3835

Amid the coolness of SoBro’s 46th Street, D&G Studio is turning back time by turning out modernized versions of ’70s shags, mullets, and curly cuts favored by trailblazing celebrities—Miley, Zendaya, and Taylor, to name a few. 2017 E. 46th St.

If you need an incentive not to skip leg day, the promise of açaí bowls, well-dressed avocado toasts, and craft brews at Top Out Cafe, the high-ceilinged lounge at North Mass Boulder, should be more than enough to get you in for a climbing session or conditioning class. It’s open to nonmembers, which means the lattes, gochujang sticky wings, and paninis are worth a stop, whether or not you’re recharging your quads. 1411 Roosevelt Ave, 317-953-6669

A recent renovation by Indy’s RATIO Architects turned the Carmel Clay Main Library from a tired, dour presence on a downtown block into a glass-enclosed temple of modern media. In addition to the stacks of books, there’s a digital lab with 3-D printers, music practice rooms, a teen lounge, a bookstore, and a Java House coming soon. Nonresidents of Hamilton County can buy a statewide library card for $65. 425 E. Main St., Carmel, 317-814-3900

Hear us out—sound baths aren’t BS. They’re like a massage for your nervous system. These multisensory experiences include yogic breathing techniques and meditative mantras that can help increase relaxation, lower stress, and heighten your focus. Devon Ginn uses singing bowls, bells, chimes, and indigenous instruments to create ambient, calming vibrations to soothe both body and mind. Sounds good to us.

In A Moveable Feast, Ernest Hemingway said we should “write hard and clear about what hurts.” He was right. Research has shown it’s therapeutic to write about what’s weighing on our hearts and minds. Locally, Dominique Weldon teaches Creative Writing for Wellness at Butler University and facilitates free, online Writing for Wellness classes through the Indiana Writers Center. Her classes help you identify “what hurts” and encourage healing. 1125 Brookside Ave.

Imagine a happy hour for introverts or anyone who dislikes the pressure of traditional lit groups. There’s no assigned reading for Silent Book Club, so you can bring whatever book you want. The Indy chapter, founded by communications professional Kelsey Jones, meets roughly every month, usually at Hotel Indy. Lose yourself in the latest best-seller or mingle with fellow bookworms at these relaxed, inclusive meetups.

The silver lining to the interminable I-65 North Split construction? Stuck on College Ave, documenting the mishaps of rerouted heavy vehicles—and a new walk of shame. It’s when a passenger has to alight from a box truck or school bus that can’t make it under the train trestle at College Avenue and Washington Street downtown and guide the driver out of the jam. Chances are, someone in the cars stuck behind them is filming and hashtagging.

There’s a bit of cognitive dissonance going from the Bottleworks District sidewalk to the inner sanctum of Woodhouse Day Spa in just a few steps. All of your senses instantly encounter solace and indulgence, as if you stumbled through a secret portal to a luxurious dimension. The service and treatments are excellent, and you can make a day of it with shopping, dining, drinks, and a movie right there at Bottleworks. 850 Massachusetts Ave., 317-981-8888

With just three Reformers, the brand-new drop-in classes at Era Pilates in Fountain Square feel more like semi-private sessions than group ones, ensuring plenty of personal attention from the top-notch instructors for $40 (they specialize in pre- and post-natal Pilates, too). The commitment-free aspect is attractive, but you’ll find yourself clearing your schedule to return to the small, sunny studio. 1224 Prospect St., 317-828-3251

Pickleball Lessons

Hundreds of new pickleball players are learning block shots and backhand punches from Steve Farley, a retired Butler University baseball coach with a phys-ed degree (although even he’ll tell you that advanced players should get tournament-tough through Team Witskin). Farley’s 90-minute class at Life Time Castle Creek in Castleton fills up every month, and you just need one to hold your own in the kitchen. It’s open to nonmembers, and he’ll give private lessons at your neighborhood’s tennis courts, too. Email him at [email protected].

With an open field, some tractor tires to flip, a cargo net to climb, low beams to vault, and more classic obstacles, Gatling

Gauntlet in Nineveh is a no-cost, low-frills workout covering 20 skills in 1.6 miles. If you can’t torch the whole thing, or don’t exactly look coordinated on the incline wall, there won’t be many people to notice. Two laps around equals a 5K, perfect training ground for an upcoming race once the course reopens in the spring. Watch the YouTube videos for a demonstration on each challenge, and post your time on the leaderboard if you’re good. 7995 S. Gatling St., Nineveh, 317-739-8600

At the risk of being the butt of many jokes, Glutes 317 opened this year and embraced all the buns puns. The membership-based near-eastside gym is an indoor-outdoor setup made of cargo shipping containers with dedicated “boxes” for classes, free weights, and a sauna. Sessions cover light- and heavy-lifting days and a focus on core stabilization for better mobility and health. A suggested routine of three times per week promises to plump the rump to peachy perfection. The first class is on them. 218 S. State St., 317-660-1911

Started by a five-time American Ninja Warrior, Ultimate Ninjas opened in the summer with a warped wall and 19 other obstacles made famous by the hit show. Ninjas in training and ninjas at heart only are all welcome at classes and open play. 9625 E. 150th St., Noblesville, 317-473-7480

Yes, the point of the 4.5-mile Nickel Plate Trail is to move, but the railbed conversion’s rest stops are the reason to toot the horn—top restaurants and watering holes along 116th Street, Adirondack chairs, monumental stairs for people-watching, and swings hanging from the old train platform in a playful nod to city history.