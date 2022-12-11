Best Of Indy 2022: Shopping And Style

The old-school cloth totes at Indy Reads combine the nostalgia of the Troll Book Club with modern sass. Skim them all: “Books—The Original Touch Screen,” “Read Like a Girl,” and “Talk Wordy to Me.” Then fill up your favorite with bargain used novels and get to class. 1066 Virginia Ave., 317-384-1496

All the cool kids have been wearing this button-down workhorse. The “Schiffer” shirt from the Indy-based label Lyssé New York has been spotted over a sports bra and biker shorts on the Monon, a tank and jeans at Newfields, and even as a coverup at the pools. At $108, it’s a smidge longer in back, has a generous boyfriend cut, and refuses to wrinkle. Frances + Parke, 20 N. Main St., Zionsville

You know the scent. We know the scent. Heck, Australians know the scent of sweet, earthy, enigmatic Ambre Blends, born here and sold worldwide. Now the unofficial fragrance of Indianapolis has evolved into Ambre Blends Natural Solid Essence, a dab-on version of the super-clean formula.

Gen Z calls them belt bags. Millennials know they’re fanny packs. But everyone agrees that Stoney Clover sets the new standard with felt patches, sequins, gold hardware, and monograms. Customize one at Addendum Gallery. Carmel City Center, 317-253-3400

Chef-favorite Gravesco Pottery spun out to a bigger space near downtown this year, allowing Rebecca Graves more room to showcase her signature grooved mugs, tumblers, tableware, and home accessories alongside a bevy of blankets, gourmet food items, and personal care products with the same contemporary, earthy spirit. 1501 E. Michigan St., 567-694-4750

Flower Boys Jake Rupp and Jake Smith brought a whiff of European romance to Fletcher Place when they opened a storefront in March. While their workshops and stem wall have many devotees, the ready-made bouquets have found a cult following among posy-lovers. For $13, you get your pick of colorful, compact, adorable arrangements wrapped to travel. 702 Lexington Ave., 317-734-9356

HGTV star Mina Hawk has birthed two kids and one store since her show, Good Bones, became a hit seven seasons ago. Originally dedicated to comfy-cool homegoods, Two Chicks District Co. has expanded into similarly styled kids’ clothes. And like Hawk, the flared denim, mini shackets, workwear-style jumpsuits, and early-empowerment statement tees like “Babes Supporting Babes” and “World Changer” aren’t too precious to get dirty. 1531 S. East St., 317-426-3652

Preppy Children’s Shop

Steve Schwartz of Zionsville’s bygone Ballerinas and Bruisers just moved school districts. Find the popular kids’ clothing trendsetter at Lunch Money Boutique, now turning heads in IPS territory with faux-leather dresses, cutesy holiday pajamas, and baby oxfords. Owner Shallan Hazlewood gets extra credit for design, down to the cafeteria-esque speckled floor. 5617 N. Illinois St.

Five women form the smoke circle of success behind Mona, a modern cannabis-lifestyle boutique packed with curated smoking vessels and accessories from women- and minority-owned businesses. From Indy-based Fluff’s Delta 8 vegan gummies to the CBD-cannabis-free munchies lining the shelves, the joint prioritizes quality first. You can put that in your pipe and smoke it. 977 Hosbrook St., 317-500-4686 (text only)

Unearth a treasure trove of crystalline proportions at Inner Path, a longstanding new-age shop with two locations. Whether you want to awaken your mind’s eye or just add some sparkle to a living space, the selection of abundant and rare stones begs for a serendipitous splurge. Don’t miss their handmade, crystal jewelry collections, like Brooklyn-based artisan Bora Jewelry. 1484 W. 86th St., 317-228-9411; 7673 S. Shelby St., 317-883-1100

D.C. transplant Macey Schumacher of Nuova Vita Vintage blends modern and vintage pieces into a shoppable collection of timeless, rotating staples. There are racks devoted to both men’s and plus-size fashions, which are often less organized elsewhere, even in these glory days of vintage shopping. 907 N. Pennsylvania St.

Now that the fashion set has co-opted tennis style, go for the real thing at the Indianapolis Racquet Club pro shop. Nonmembers are welcome to score the latest quality collections from Nike, Adidas, Fila, and Eleven by Venus Williams. Ready to serve? 8249 Dean Rd., 317-849-2531

★ BUILD A BEST ★ Houseplants Trendy Foliage The Botanical Bar is stacked with all of the stunning species of the moment, like elephant ears, variegated rubber plants, pink Dalmatians, and shark fin succulents. The light and airy shop is smaller than other plantporium boutiques blooming citywide, but that makes it easy to process the options. They’ll also repot anything you bring in. 1103 N. College Ave., 317-319-9591 Soil Blend Monstera parents and calathea caretakers know the dirt about Snakeroot Botanicals—the nouveau plant shop sells its specially blended potting mix by the pound in Fishers and Fountain Square. Go the back room, grab a burlap bag, and scoop up as much of the nutrient-rich soil as you need to make fellow flora-lovers green with envy. 1052 Virginia Ave., 317-604-7562; 8597 E. 116th St., Fishers, 317-522-6339 Flower Pots Usually, you buy the plant and then the pot. But the vessels at The Forest Flower flip the script. Dozens of contemporary-cool options for the floor, shelf, and hook go well beyond utilitarian with a dizzying array of modern colors and fresh designs, like terrazzo-style resin cups flecked with pink, mustard, and turquoise. Learn how to stop killing the contents through the shop’s Houseplants 101 class and you can keep buying more. 3205 W. 71st St., 317-291-1441



