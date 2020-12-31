×
dish icon

Best Of Indy 2020

The last word on the year we'd all like to forget.

V. Taybron’s Cupcakes In A Jar

In a year that has been the absolute worst, our city still produced plenty of things worthy of the term “best.” Locally designed board games for our winter quarantine? Move ahead nine spaces. A new, nationally acclaimed auction house for African-American art? Our bidding paddle rises. A beer-and-wine vending machine? Take all of our crispest dollar bills. It’s time for our annual celebration of Indianapolis, a happy diversion during the last months of the pandemic.

Interior of Two Chicks District Co.

Shopping And Home

Arts And Culture

Food And Drink

Heroes Of The Pandemic

Tags ,
Latest

1. Best Of Indy 2020

IM Editors

2. Best Of Indy 2020: Arts And Culture

IM Editors

3. Best Of Indy 2020: Shopping And Home

IM Editors
logo

X
X