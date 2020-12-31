Best Of Indy 2020

In a year that has been the absolute worst, our city still produced plenty of things worthy of the term “best.” Locally designed board games for our winter quarantine? Move ahead nine spaces. A new, nationally acclaimed auction house for African-American art? Our bidding paddle rises. A beer-and-wine vending machine? Take all of our crispest dollar bills. It’s time for our annual celebration of Indianapolis, a happy diversion during the last months of the pandemic.