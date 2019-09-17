How To Throw A Dinner Party
When planning a soirée, it’s wise to invite a little expertise. We asked some of the city’s best chefs to share recipes from their own gatherings, learned how to set a table from the master, and encouraged our resident entertainer to explain her love of having people over. Ready to start cooking?
The Menu
- Mix-and-Match Cucumber-Melon Cooler
- Shrimp Toast with Sriracha Mayo
- Roasted Vegetable Salad with Arugula and Miso Dressing
- Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Spicy Broccolini and Noodles
- Bête Noire with Malted Lime Whipped Cream & Candied Wasabi Pea Crunch