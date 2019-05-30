The House With A View
Urban pioneers Sally and Roy Hill bought their Holy Cross home on an almost-whim. In 2004, Sally happened to be driving along Marlowe Avenue when a property caught her eye. The 2,000-square-foot Folk Victorian home was uninhabitable at the time, but the couple had long wanted a historic property, one they could rehab and redecorate, and they were already considering moving from Zionsville into a more diverse downtown neighborhood. So they went for it.
In the years since, Holy Cross, directly east from downtown, has emerged as a special neighborhood on the city’s perimeter. A lot of the appeal comes from the topography—it’s up a hill from downtown, and some homes, like the Hills’, have a backyard view of both the skyline and sunset.
Now, Holy Cross also is known for newer builds. Modern new homes and older cottages alike come with yards, porches, and garages. The average home-sale price last year was $332,000, according to a Realtor who specializes in downtown.
HOLY CROSS
Bounded by Michigan and Washington streets, I-65/70, and State Avenue
Parking Detached garages are common
Walk Score 66
What do you love about your house? I can see downtown’s Fourth of July fireworks from my deck. You’re walking to dinner—where are you going? La Parada or Mass Ave. What’s a summer evening in Holy Cross like? All the families are at the park. What about parking? Most people have garages, but parking can be sensitive.