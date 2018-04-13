Late Harvest Kitchen

Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

With so many restaurant menus changing by the season—or even the day—it’s good to know that a few places are still producing iconic dishes you can count on every time you visit. Tangy, sticky General Tso’s pork belly, crispy chicken schnitzel, and a thick-cut pork chop with baked beans and bacon marmalade have long been staples at this stylish supper club at Keystone at the Crossing. While chef and owner Ryan Nelson keeps things fresh with a daily roasted whole fish, seasonal salads, and rotating accompaniments, he knows that giving regulars what they want is why they come back. And come they do for those addictively earthy fries bathed in bone marrow butter and showered with jalapeños. As for the toffee pudding? It’s practically the second name of the place.

NEW THIS YEAR

Prompted by sous chef Meredith Iacocca, a vegetarian, the menu now offers non-meat fare such as the North African tagine, a platter of couscous dressed with roasted vegetables with aromatic sauces and feta. Not an abstainer? Get yours with lamb belly for an extra $12.

INSIDER TIP

“Sit in the bar, and you can order the ‘secret’ off-menu cheeseburger we started for our regulars. It’s two patties, cheese, caramelized onions, and housemade remoulade.” — Ashley Line, event coordinator

8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063