Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

We always mention its downtown Greenwood location—the lone foodie outlier in all of Johnson County—as key to Revery’s success. But if we’re being honest, the restaurant that elevates salt-of-the-earth ingredients like lamb shank and popcorn to rustic elegance in a historic building that is business (a snappy dining room) in the front and party (the dapper-divey Bar Rev) in the back could thrive anywhere on Indy’s dining map. As long as chef Mark Henrichs surprised us with marvels like shrimp and grits with Eli Creek pork belly, fermented cabbage, and kimchi butter, we’d manage to find our way to his table.

NEW THIS YEAR

The most recent menu includes a Vegetables & Shares category of gluten-free and vegetarian options.

INSIDER TIP

“We have a keto burger on the bar menu that’s made with baby iceberg lettuce as the bun and served with a side of pork rinds.” — Mark Henrichs, chef and owner

299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164