Salt On Mass

Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

Salt On Mass

With its modern, posh dining room and desirable Mass Ave address, the Millikan on Mass building’s resident seafood restaurant does seem to have a specific clientele in its crosshairs. You see them leaning into their Woodford Reserves at the white marble-topped bar and entertaining colleagues by the tableful. Looking like the Getty image for “winning,” Salt on Mass makes an excellent wingman when you want to impress your client, date, or dining companion. Who knows what kind of deals get closed over salads of golden beets, truffled goat cheese, and roasted grapes … followed by Hawaiian steamed buns pinched around pineapple hoisin-glazed pork belly … and then seared Diver scallops over Spanish orzo. We’re definitely on board.

NEW THIS YEAR

Chef John Adams (Bluebeard, Plow & Anchor, Marrow) joined the crew in October.

EDITOR’S CALL

Order anything he has added.

505 Massachusetts Ave., 317-638-6565