Taxman Fortville

Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

The same Taxman Brewing Company team that already won us over with its tank-side restaurant in Bargersville made a push to the northern suburbs this year, and we’re happily along for the ride. The new roadtrip-worthy outpost sits next to the water tower and train tracks in this trending Hancock County town, and chef Ryan Kernodle uses the nouveau Mayberry setting as a backdrop for his Midwestern spin on casual gastropub fare. An alum of Franklin’s dearly departed Indigo Duck, Kernodle showcases locally sourced ingredients in soul-warming dishes like seared duck breast fanned over ramen soaking in miso broth. If you really want to speak Taxman’s love language, order one of the protein-topped Liège waffles. The renditions range from a meatball-covered Pizza Waffle to an Oysters Rockefeller Waffle.

INSIDER TIP

“Take advantage of $3 house pours on Wednesdays and carryout specials on Tuesdays.”— Leah Huelsebusch, co-owner

29 S. Main St., Fortville, 317-482-1272