Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

Making a dramatic entrance comes with the territory here. Follow the path along the side of the building and then push though enormous tinted glass doors that look like they should be attached to a superhero’s secret lair. It’s no anticlimax when a massive, glowing bar covers most of the back wall. You can’t leave without ordering a pail of the hand-cut fries, or a bowl of mussels in a garlicky bath with chorizo and fingerling potatoes, or a hunk of ribeye that might be perched atop truffle mashed potatoes one night and then lavished with lobster, trumpet mushrooms, and béarnaise sauce another.

NEW THIS YEAR

Executive chef Adan Sandoval has arrived and is refreshing the cocktail list and a spring food menu.

INSIDER TIP

“We have a private lounge area that can be reserved for up to 40 guests.”— Joe Hibbert, general manager

620 N. East St., 317-610-0234