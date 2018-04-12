Vida

Best Restaurant 2018 Winner

Vida

Initially concepted as a test kitchen for other Cunningham Restaurant Group properties, Vida quickly found its own footing in a grand Lockerbie Square building that exudes a European lodge vibe with artful plates to match. Among selections that might include a pristine hamachi crudo and salmon filets redolent with “everything bagel” spices, salads sourced from the hydroponic wall in the kitchen are a mainstay. The six-course tasting menu simplifies decision-making, although FOMO is still possible, especially when you see pastry chef Hattie McDaniel’s bourbon-glazed ricotta doughnuts at the next table.

NEW THIS YEAR

Executive chef Thomas Melvin brings his contemporary American sensibilities to Vida, transitioning from Union 50.

INSIDER TIP

“Everyone seems to want to eat at 7 p.m., especially on Fridays and Saturdays, but there are always reservations to be had—even at the last minute—if you can time your visit before 6 p.m. or after 8:30 p.m.” — Roddy Kirschenman, general manager and sommelier

601 E. New York St., 317-420-2323