Indiana Bicentennial: Hoosier Hall of Fame

To mark Indiana’s bicentennial, Indianapolis Monthly chose the state’s 200 all-time great people, places, things, and moments.

It’s official: On December 11, 2016—200 years to the day after Indiana was admitted into the Union—our state marked its bicentennial. To honor the occasion, IM releases its exclusive Hoosier Hall of Fame, including 200 people, places, things, and moments that make us proud.

8 points in 8.9 seconds

Pacer Reggie Miller’s scoring feat at the end of a come-from-behind win in the 1995 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

1976 undefeated season

Indiana University remains the last NCAA Division I basketball program to finish the regular season and championship tournament without a loss.

A Christmas Story

Holiday movie set in Northern Indiana.

Mario Andretti

International auto-racing champion, built his legend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Neil Armstrong

Purdue grad, first man on the moon.

Albion Fellows Bacon

Evansville activist who helped make Indiana a national leader in housing reform.

David Baker

Jazz composer and music professor at IU’s Jacobs School of Music.

Ball jar

Food-preserving container made by Muncie’s Ball Corp.

Sarah Evans Barker

Indiana’s first female assistant U.S. Attorney, first female federal judge, and first female chief judge.

Battle of Tippecanoe

Military showdown near present-day Lafayette in 1811, between U.S. forces led by William Henry Harrison and Native American warriors loyal to Tenskwatawa, a.k.a. The Prophet.

Battle of Vincennes

Decisive Revolutionary War frontier clash pitting American forces under George Rogers Clark against the British in 1779.

Birch Bayh

Long-serving U.S. senator responsible for the passage of Title IX legislation.

Joshua Bell

Virtuoso violinist.

Albert Beveridge

U.S. senator, helped influence President Theodore Roosevelt to sign national food-safety legislation.

Larry Bird

The “Hick from French Lick,” helped revitalize the NBA and won three titles with the Boston Celtics.

Bill Blass

Won fashion’s answer to the Oscar, the Coty Award, seven times.

Breaking Away

1979 film that popularized “cutter” life and IU’s Little 500 bicycle race.

Angela Brown

Internationally known opera soprano.

Brown County

Historic arts mecca and popular fall tourist destination.

Earl Butz

Influential (and controversial) U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under presidents Nixon and Ford.

Car heaters

Automotive innovation developed by Robert Arvin.

Hoagy Carmichael

Songwriter of “Stardust” and other standards.

Tamika Catchings

All-time WNBA great, won a championship with the Fever and retired as the league’s active leader in points, rebounds, assists, and steals.

Chuck Taylors

Popularized rubber-sole athletic sneakers and became one of the world’s most enduring product designs.

Clabber Girl

Baking powder, one of the oldest commercial food brands in America.

George Rogers Clark

Revolutionary War hero and early Indiana settler.

Columbus, Indiana

In 2012, ranked sixth among all U.S. cities for innovation and design by the American Institute of Architects.

Bill Cook

Medical-device magnate and historic-preservationist.

Corydon

First Indiana capital.

Covered bridges

Parke County has more of them than any other county in America.

Cruise control

Automotive innovation introduced by Ralph Teetor.

Cummins Engine Company

Worldwide engine manufacturer founded and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.

Jim Davis

Cartoonist and creator of Garfield franchise.

James Dean

Actor, starred in East of Eden and Rebel Without a Cause.

Eugene V. Debs

Organized the American Railway Union (one of the nation’s first industrial unions) and won 6 percent of the popular vote as the Socialist Party presidential candidate in 1912.

Skylar Diggins

Led Notre Dame to three straight Final Four appearances, one of the WNBA’s top point guards.

John Dillinger

Flamboyant Depression-era bank robber.

Katie Douglas

Helped Purdue to a national championship in 1999 and then the Fever to a WNBA title in 2012.

Theodore Dreiser

Author of Sister Carrie.

Paul Dresser

Hit songwriter who penned “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away.”

Drunkometer

Precursor to Breathalyzer patented by IU professor Rolla Harger.

Duesenberg

Produced in Indiana, symbolized Jazz Age luxury.

John James Dufour

Established the first successful winery in the United States in southeastern Indiana.

Lin Dunn

WNBA title–winning coach of the Indiana Fever.

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds

Hit R&B singer-songwriter and producer.

Edward Eggleston

Author of The Hoosier School-Master.

Dr. Lawrence Einhorn

IU Med School oncologist who developed successful treatment for testicular cancer.

Electric garage-door opener

Invented by Hartford City’s C.G. Johnson in 1921.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Pharmaceutical company behind Prozac, Cialis, and other blockbuster medications.

Mari Evans

Poet behind the collection I Am a Black Woman.

Philo Farnsworth

Invented many of the components used in early color televisions.

First Christian Church

Designed by architect Eliel Saarinen in Columbus, Indiana, it is one of America’s earliest modernist churches.

Fluoride additive

Standard toothpaste ingredient developed by IU researchers.

Fort Ouiatenon

Eighteenth century settlement and trading post located near present-day Lafayette, one of the earliest in the territory.

“Four Fathers” of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Automotive industrialists Carl Fisher, James Allison, Arthur Newby, and Frank Wheeler, who built the world-famous track in the early 1900s.

French Lick Resort

Popular Southern Indiana getaway site for more than a century, said to have been visited by Al Capone.

Jim Gaffigan

Comedian and star of TV’s The Jim Gaffigan Show.

Bill and Gloria Gaither

Gospel singer-songwriters.

Garfield

Cartoon cat created by Hoosier Jim Davis.

Bill Garrett

As a player for IU in the late 1940s, he became the first black starter in the Big Ten athletic conference.

Gennett Records

Located in Richmond, it was one of America’s premier jazz studios of the 1920s.

Jeff Gordon

NASCAR Sprint Cup racing great, spent part of his boyhood in Pittsboro, dominated the annual Brickyard 400 race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Michael Graves

Architect and product designer.

John Green

Young-adult author and screenwriter of The Fault in Our Stars.

Virgil “Gus” Grissom

Mercury and Apollo I astronaut immortalized in The Right Stuff.

Johnny Gruelle

Children’s book author and creator of Raggedy Ann and Andy.

Saint Theodora Guérin

After settling in Indiana from France in 1840, she opened a frontier convent and schools—including what is now known as Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College—and in 2006 became the first saint from Indiana (and only the eighth from America).

Roy Halston Frowick

Proclaimed “the premier fashion designer of all America” in 1973 by Newsweek.

Lee Hamilton

Longtime U.S. representative.

Slide Hampton

Jazz trombonist and Indiana Avenue mainstay.

Benjamin Harrison

Indianapolis lawyer, U.S. senator, 23rd U.S. president.

William Henry Harrison

Frontier military commander, first governor of the Indiana Territory, ninth U.S. president.

Photo courtesy IMS

Ray Harroun

First winner of the Indianapolis 500.

Richard Hatcher

Taking Gary’s highest office in 1967, he became one of the first two black U.S. mayors ever elected.

Elwood Haynes

Patented stainless steel, the thermostat, and an early gas-powered car.

Headlights

Automotive innovation introduced by industrialist Carl Fisher.

Florence Henderson

American’s TV mom on The Brady Bunch, popular pre-race fixture at the Indianapolis 500.

John Hiatt

Singer-songwriter.

“Hicks vs. Knicks”

Heated 1990s NBA rivalry between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks.

Hoosier National Forest

At 202,000 acres, the most significant tract of forest in the state.

Hoosiers

Underdog basketball movie inspired by Milan High’s 1954 state championship.

Roy Howard

Co-director of Scripps-Howard news service.

Freddie Hubbard

Jazz trumpeter.

Tony Hulman

Terre Haute businessman who purchased and revived the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after World War II.

Dr. John Hurty

Director of Indiana State Board of Health in the late 1800s, helped establish Indiana as a national model for food-safety legislation.

Robert Indiana

Pop artist.

Indiana Dunes State Park

Voted the seventh-best state park in the nation in a USA Today/10Best poll.

Indiana Sports Corp.

Helped established Indianapolis as the nation’s “Amateur Sports Capital,” paved the way for arrival of the Indianapolis Colts and Super Bowl XLVI.

Indiana State Parks

Marking its centennial in 2016, the system is regarded as one of the nation’s finest, with 68,000 acres and eight parks exceeding half a million visitors per year.

Indianapolis 500

The largest single-day sporting event in the world.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Historic racetrack, home of the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts owner, guided the franchise to a Super Bowl win in 2007.

Robert Irsay

NFL owner, moved the Baltimore Colts to Indianapolis.

Janet Jackson

Hit pop singer.

Michael Jackson

“The King of Pop.”

The Jackson 5

Motown family pop group that launched the career of Michael Jackson.

J.J. Johnson

Be-bop jazz trombonist.

Alfred Kinsey

IU zoology prof, conducted groundbreaking studies of human sexuality.

Bob Knight

Won three national championships as IU basketball’s head coach.

Bobby “Slick” Leonard

ABA championship coach of the Indiana Pacers, longtime broadcaster.

David Letterman

Comedian and late-night TV host.

Levi Coffin House

Underground Railroad hub, now a National Historic Landmark.

Richard Lieber

Conservationist, “father” of Indiana’s state parks systems, first director of what is now the Department of Natural Resources.

Colonel Eli Lilly

Civil War officer and founder of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co.

Eli Lilly Jr.

Grew Eli Lilly & Co. into a national pharmaceutical giant.

Abraham Lincoln

Sixteenth U.S. president, spent boyhood in Southern Indiana.

Little 500

IU’s annual bicycle race.

Chief Little Turtle

Led Native American resistance to U.S. settlement in the Northwest Territory among Miamis and allied tribes.

Shelley Long

Emmy-winning costar of the TV series Cheers.

LOVE

Robert Indiana sculpture at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.

Richard Lugar

Longtime U.S. senator.

Lyles Station

One of the last remaining historic African-American settlements in Indiana; home to William H. Roundtree, the first black postmaster north of the Mason-Dixon Line, and Alonzo Fields, the first black chief butler at the White House.

Karl Malden

Oscar-winning actor with roles in A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront.

Peyton Manning

NFL quarterback, led the Colts to a Super Bowl win in 2007.

Marmon Wasp

The first car to win the Indianapolis 500.

Abe Martin

Popular cartoon character created by Hoosier Kin Hubbard.

George McGinnis

The longtime Pacer dominated the ABA and won two titles.

Muffet McGraw

Has amassed more than 700 wins and a national championship as the head coach of Notre Dame’s women’s basketball program.

Steve McQueen

Actor and Beech Grove native, starred in The Magnificent Seven and The Great Escape.

John Mellencamp

Rock star, hit-maker.

J. Irwin Miller

Cummins CEO who helped establish the city of Columbus, Indiana, as a center of modernist architecture.

Reggie Miller

Longtime Pacer, recent Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, one of the NBA’s greatest-ever clutch shooters.

Caleb Mills

Nineteenth century school reformer and champion of universal free public education.

Monon Trail

Rail-to-trail greenway in Indianapolis.

Wes Montgomery

Jazz guitarist.

Ryan Murphy

Emmy-winning creator of TV hits Glee and American Horror Story.

New Harmony

Progressive 19th-century utopian settlement near Evansville, it had the state’s first free public libraries and later became a modern-architecture mecca.

Norman Norell

Dubbed the “father of American high fashion” by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Oliver Chilled Plows

Helped make farming less labor-intensive before mechanization became widespread.

“On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away”

The state song, one of the biggest musical hits of the 19th century.

Owen Family

Patriarch Robert Owen bought New Harmony in 1825 and helped shape the community as a hotbed of progressive initiatives. Son Robert Dale Owen became a prominent advocate for public education and women’s rights, and Jane Blaffer Owen led modern-day historic-preservation efforts and made important architectural commissions in New Harmony.

“Panic bar”

Life-saving door-opener innovation invented by a Vonnegut Hardware manager, now ubiquitous in public buildings.

Parks and Recreation

Hit TV sitcom set in the fictional Indiana town of Pawnee.

Dan Patch

Thoroughbred racehorse in the early 1900s.

Jane Pauley

Today show co-anchor.

Persimmon pudding

Downhome dessert featuring the native Indiana fruit.

Angelo Pizzo

Screenwriter of Hoosiers and Rudy.

Bobby Plump

Led Milan High to its famous underdog state basketball championship in 1954.

Pneumatic rubber tires

Automotive innovation introduced by D.C. Spraker.

Sydney Pollack

Hollywood movie director of Tootsie and Out of Africa.

Pork Tenderloin

Indiana’s unofficial state sandwich.

Cole Porter

Composer, songwriter, lyricist.

Nelson Poynter

Pioneering newsman.

The Prophet

Spiritual leader who inspired Native American resistance to U.S. frontier settlement among Shawnees and allied tribes.

Push mower

Developed by Richmond’s Elwood McGuire for widespread home use in 1870.

Ernie Pyle

Nationally syndicated newspaper columnist and World War II correspondent.

Raggedy Ann and Andy

Children’s book characters created by Hoosier Johnny Gruelle.

Rearview mirrors

Automotive innovation (apocryphally) introduced by Indy 500 champion Ray Harroun.

Red Gold

Canned-tomato brand sold in 50 states and 16 countries.

Orville Redenbacher

Popcorn entrepreneur and pitchman.

James Whitcomb Riley

“The Hoosier Poet.”

Ruth Riley

A national player-of-the-year coming out of Notre Dame, she won two WNBA titles.

Oscar Robertson

Crispus Attucks grad, one of basketball’s all-time greatest players with NBA career averages equal to or exceeding those of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Axl Rose

Front man for the band Guns N’ Roses.

David Lee Roth

Front man for the band Van Halen.

Rudy

Underdog sports movie inspired by the life of Notre Dame football walk-on Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger.

May Wright Sewall

Founded the Indianapolis Equal Suffrage Society, was instrumental in the eventual passage of the 19th Amendment.

William Scholl

Invented “Dr. Scholl’s” arch-support shoe liner in 1904.

Will Shortz

New York Times crossword editor.

“Shot heard ’round the world”

Bobby Plump’s game-winning shot in the 1954 boys’ state basketball championship.

Shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo

Sinus-searing and oft-imitated appetizer at Indy’s century-old steakhouse.

Herbert “Herb” Simon

Partner in Simon Property Group and longtime owner of the Indiana Pacers.

Melvin “Mel” Simon

Mall magnate and founder of Simon Property Group.

Simon Property Group

Largest mall operator in the United States.

Red Skelton

Comedic radio, TV, and film actor.

Tavis Smiley

National public-broadcasting radio and TV talk-show host.

Southern Indiana limestone

Used in the construction of the Empire State Building and The Pentagon.

Stephen Sprouse

Famous for “punk couture,” his designs were worn by Debbie Harry, Billy Idol, and Duran Duran.

T.C. Steele

Indiana impressionist landscape painter.

Tilt steering

Automotive innovation introduced by inventor Elwood Haynes.

Brad Stevens

Butler men’s basketball coach who led the team to two straight NCAA championship games.

Tony Stewart

IndyCar racing standout, NASCAR Sprint Cup champion.

Gene Stratton-Porter

Author of A Girl of the Limberlost.

Sudoku

Numbers game devised by Connersville’s Howard Garns.

Sugar cream pie

Indiana’s official state pie.

Billy Sunday

Evangelist.

Super Bowl XLVI

Hosted by Indianapolis, which was widely hailed for its host-city performance.

Booth Tarkington

Author of The Magnificent Ambersons.

Marshall “Major” Taylor

Cyclist, first African-American athlete to win a world championship outside of boxing and to set world records.

Tecumseh

Shawnee warrior, led fierce Native American resistance to U.S. frontier settlement in the early 1800s.

Twyla Tharp

Innovative modern-dance choreographer.

James Alexander Thom

Historical-fiction author of Follow the River.

TR-1 transistor radio

Invented in Indy 1954, ushered in era of portable electronic devices.

Vonnegut Hardware

Immigrant-owned business in Indianapolis on which a unique family dynasty was built.

Kurt Vonnegut

Author of Slaughterhouse-Five.

Dan Wakefield

Author of Going All the Way.

Madam C.J. Walker

Beauty-products entrepreneur, first black female millionaire in the United States.

Lew Wallace

Author of Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ.

Water pressure–driven dishwasher

Patented by Hobart socialite Josephine Cochrane in 1886.

General “Mad” Anthony Wayne

U.S. military commander whose victory at the Battle of Fallen Timbers effectively ended organized Native American resistance in the Northwest Territory, namesake of present-day Fort Wayne.

Herman B Wells

University president who helped make IU a national academic powerhouse.

Ryan White

International HIV/AIDS activist.

Stephanie White

Won an NCAA championship at Purdue and guided the Indiana Fever to the WNBA Finals in her first season as head coach.

Harvey Wiley

Purdue professor and chief chemist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, helped influence President Theodore Roosevelt to sign national food-safety legislation.

Wendell Willkie

Elwood native, won the GOP nomination for president in 1940.

Robert Wise

Hollywood movie director of West Side Story and The Sound of Music.

David Wolf

Shuttle Columbia and International Space Station astronaut.

Wonder Bread

Introduced in Indianapolis in 1921.

John Wooden

At UCLA, won more NCAA men’s basketball championships than any other coach.

Wilbur Wright

Aviation pioneer.