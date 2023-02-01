Associate Art Director

Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.

Job Overview

Indianapolis Monthly seeks a versatile designer to handle design projects across a variety of publications and both print and digital platforms.

Duties

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Design and execute page layouts for Indianapolis Monthly, its ancillary publications, and client publications.

Design and create within various branding styles.

Concept comprehensive briefs and commission original artwork from illustrators and photographers where needed as well as source stock art and pick-up art.

Negotiate fees, manage contracts, track photo crediting and payment information for all your assignments.

Work within editorial and client publications, flowing in text, routing to editors efficiently, and getting approval from clients

Work with team of other art directors, photographers, illustrators, editors, and sales account executives.

Concept and design a variety of promotional assets for events such as print and digital ads, signage, eblasts, menus, etc.

Color correct and prepare artwork for publication

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Highly proficient with InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Knows not only how to use, but when to use each.

A positive attitude and flexibility

Strong organization skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects while still meeting necessary guidelines

Self-motivated, independent worker, capable of executing project guidelines without continuous oversight

Comfortable in a fast-paced environment

Strong communication sills

Thrives in a team atmosphere and enjoys collaborating

Strong attention to detail

Portfolio that shows off layout design skills

Education/Experience:

College degree in communication design or comparable, plus 3+ years relevant experience.

Application Process:

Please email Brittany Dexter at [email protected] the following: a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples (pdf or website link). Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.

No phone calls please.