Associate Art Director
Work with us at Indianapolis Monthly!
Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.
Job Overview
Indianapolis Monthly seeks a versatile designer to handle design projects across a variety of publications and both print and digital platforms.
Duties
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Design and execute page layouts for Indianapolis Monthly, its ancillary publications, and client publications.
- Design and create within various branding styles.
- Concept comprehensive briefs and commission original artwork from illustrators and photographers where needed as well as source stock art and pick-up art.
- Negotiate fees, manage contracts, track photo crediting and payment information for all your assignments.
- Work within editorial and client publications, flowing in text, routing to editors efficiently, and getting approval from clients
- Work with team of other art directors, photographers, illustrators, editors, and sales account executives.
- Concept and design a variety of promotional assets for events such as print and digital ads, signage, eblasts, menus, etc.
- Color correct and prepare artwork for publication
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Highly proficient with InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Knows not only how to use, but when to use each.
- A positive attitude and flexibility
- Strong organization skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects while still meeting necessary guidelines
- Self-motivated, independent worker, capable of executing project guidelines without continuous oversight
- Comfortable in a fast-paced environment
- Strong communication sills
- Thrives in a team atmosphere and enjoys collaborating
- Strong attention to detail
- Portfolio that shows off layout design skills
Education/Experience:
- College degree in communication design or comparable, plus 3+ years relevant experience.
Application Process:
Please email Brittany Dexter at [email protected] the following: a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples (pdf or website link). Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.
No phone calls please.