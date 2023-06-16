Dining Editor
Work with us at Indianapolis Monthly!
Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.
Job Overview
The ideal candidate for this full-time Indianapolis Monthly position will have strong writing and editing skills, along with an interest in dining and cuisine. The Dining Editor should have a familiarity with and passion for the Indianapolis area restaurant scene and exercise good editorial judgment. The position requires attention to detail and the ability to multitask in a demanding environment under tight deadlines.
Responsibilities include but are not limited to
- Oversee the Dish section of the print magazine
- Generate a monthly lineup of stories that correspond to prescribed rubrics, such as New in Town, Road Trip, Foodie, and Cheers
- Assign stories to freelance writers and negotiate fees
- Update the print and digital Restaurant Guide with four new or updated entries per month
- Write the weekly digital Feed post (restaurant news and updates)
- Corral and write the weekly Instagram Swoon List post (three photos of delicious food submitted by the Dining Editor or IM staff/freelance writers)
- Assemble content for the weekly Dish newsletter
- Spearhead occasional food features (approximately four per year), including the annual Best Restaurants cover package
- Oversee original digital content—coverage of restaurant preview dinners, hyper-timely trends, and breaking restaurant news
- Attend and photograph (or assign) newsworthy restaurant events
- Dine out at least once a week
- Other tasks at the direction of the supervising editor
To be considered, candidates should meet the following requirements
- Familiarity with the Adobe Creative Suite (particulary InDesign/InCopy), WordPress, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok
- Excellent writing and editing skills, plus a passion for service journalism; the ability to write and edit quickly without compromising brand integrity, voice, or mission; a calm-under-pressure demeanor (long hours are sometimes required); a keen sense of priorities; the ability to efficiently manage time, navigating competing demands and clearly (and diplomatically) communicating and prioritizing deadlines based on editorial demands; and the ability to juggle multiple projects are a must!
Experience Level/Salary
- This is an entry-level position
- Salary range is $40,000–45,000
To Apply
- Please email Andrea Ratcliff the following materials: your résumé and a cover letter that will convince me you’re the best candidate for the position. Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview. No phone calls, please.