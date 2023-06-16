Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.

Job Overview

The ideal candidate for this full-time Indianapolis Monthly position will have strong writing and editing skills, along with an interest in dining and cuisine. The Dining Editor should have a familiarity with and passion for the Indianapolis area restaurant scene and exercise good editorial judgment. The position requires attention to detail and the ability to multitask in a demanding environment under tight deadlines.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to

Oversee the Dish section of the print magazine

Generate a monthly lineup of stories that correspond to prescribed rubrics, such as New in Town, Road Trip, Foodie, and Cheers

Assign stories to freelance writers and negotiate fees

Update the print and digital Restaurant Guide with four new or updated entries per month

Write the weekly digital Feed post (restaurant news and updates)

Corral and write the weekly Instagram Swoon List post (three photos of delicious food submitted by the Dining Editor or IM staff/freelance writers)

Assemble content for the weekly Dish newsletter

Spearhead occasional food features (approximately four per year), including the annual Best Restaurants cover package

Oversee original digital content—coverage of restaurant preview dinners, hyper-timely trends, and breaking restaurant news

Attend and photograph (or assign) newsworthy restaurant events

Dine out at least once a week

Other tasks at the direction of the supervising editor

To be considered, candidates should meet the following requirements

Familiarity with the Adobe Creative Suite (particulary InDesign/InCopy), WordPress, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok

Excellent writing and editing skills, plus a passion for service journalism; the ability to write and edit quickly without compromising brand integrity, voice, or mission; a calm-under-pressure demeanor (long hours are sometimes required); a keen sense of priorities; the ability to efficiently manage time, navigating competing demands and clearly (and diplomatically) communicating and prioritizing deadlines based on editorial demands; and the ability to juggle multiple projects are a must!

Experience Level/Salary

This is an entry-level position

Salary range is $40,000–45,000

To Apply