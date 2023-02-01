Subscribe
Production Designer

Work with us at Indianapolis Monthly!

Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.

Job Overview

Indianapolis Monthly seeks a Production Designer to support the sales team through client ad design and daily administrative tasks related to the production of the magazine.

Duties

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

  • Track and manage all Camera-Ready and Client Production ads for print publications and indianapolismonthly.com
  • Interpret client’s business needs with high quality ad conceptualization
  • Do QC checks on all Camera-Ready ads
  • Create print and digital ads and sales sheets by established deadlines
  • Process/output preflight magazine pages for internal approval, print rampage proofs as needed, serve as final QC layer, and send final files to printer
  • Create and deploy ROS ads and client eblasts
  • Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

  • Highly proficient with InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Knows not only how to use, but when to use each.
  • A positive attitude and flexibility
  • Strong organization skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects while still meeting necessary guidelines
  • Self-motivated, independent worker, capable of executing project guidelines without continuous oversight
  • Comfortable in a fast-paced environment
  • Strong communication sills
  • Thrives in a team atmosphere and enjoys collaborating
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Portfolio that shows off layout design skills
  • Knowledge of modern printing processes is a plus

Education/Experience:

  • College degree in communication design or comparable, plus 1-2 years relevant experience 

To Apply: 

Please email Brittany Dexter at [email protected] the following: a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples (pdf or website link). Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.

No phone calls please.

