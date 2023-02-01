Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.

Job Overview

Indianapolis Monthly seeks a Production Designer to support the sales team through client ad design and daily administrative tasks related to the production of the magazine.

Duties

Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Track and manage all Camera-Ready and Client Production ads for print publications and indianapolismonthly.com

Interpret client’s business needs with high quality ad conceptualization

Do QC checks on all Camera-Ready ads

Create print and digital ads and sales sheets by established deadlines

Process/output preflight magazine pages for internal approval, print rampage proofs as needed, serve as final QC layer, and send final files to printer

Create and deploy ROS ads and client eblasts

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications:

Highly proficient with InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Knows not only how to use, but when to use each.

A positive attitude and flexibility

Strong organization skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects while still meeting necessary guidelines

Self-motivated, independent worker, capable of executing project guidelines without continuous oversight

Comfortable in a fast-paced environment

Strong communication sills

Thrives in a team atmosphere and enjoys collaborating

Strong attention to detail

Portfolio that shows off layout design skills

Knowledge of modern printing processes is a plus

Education/Experience:

College degree in communication design or comparable, plus 1-2 years relevant experience

To Apply:

Please email Brittany Dexter at [email protected] the following: a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples (pdf or website link). Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.

No phone calls please.