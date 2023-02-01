Production Designer
Work with us at Indianapolis Monthly!
Indianapolis Monthly magazine has a circulation of more than 30,000 that focuses on service, city and regional issues, and lifestyles for an upscale readership.
Job Overview
Indianapolis Monthly seeks a Production Designer to support the sales team through client ad design and daily administrative tasks related to the production of the magazine.
Duties
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Track and manage all Camera-Ready and Client Production ads for print publications and indianapolismonthly.com
- Interpret client’s business needs with high quality ad conceptualization
- Do QC checks on all Camera-Ready ads
- Create print and digital ads and sales sheets by established deadlines
- Process/output preflight magazine pages for internal approval, print rampage proofs as needed, serve as final QC layer, and send final files to printer
- Create and deploy ROS ads and client eblasts
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications:
- Highly proficient with InDesign, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Knows not only how to use, but when to use each.
- A positive attitude and flexibility
- Strong organization skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects while still meeting necessary guidelines
- Self-motivated, independent worker, capable of executing project guidelines without continuous oversight
- Comfortable in a fast-paced environment
- Strong communication sills
- Thrives in a team atmosphere and enjoys collaborating
- Strong attention to detail
- Portfolio that shows off layout design skills
- Knowledge of modern printing processes is a plus
Education/Experience:
- College degree in communication design or comparable, plus 1-2 years relevant experience
To Apply:
Please email Brittany Dexter at [email protected] the following: a cover letter, resume, and portfolio samples (pdf or website link). Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.
No phone calls please.