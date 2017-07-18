5 Best Farm Stores

Goat’s-milk candy, artisan cheeses, and the freshest produce you can get are all reasons to throw on some boots and head out to the farm.

Farmers markets are a fun way to spend a Saturday morning, but with so many vendors in one place, they can get a little overwhelming, too. Instead of hopping from table to table hunting down items at markets, go straight to the source. Switch up your farm-to-table shopping by visiting stores located directly on the farm.

Invite our 100% grassfed cheeses to your Easter celebrations this weekend… They know how to liven up a party! A post shared by Traders Point Creamery (@traderspointcreamery) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:08am PDT

Trader’s Point Creamery

This rustic farm store has all the charm (and all the cheese) you could want. When it opened in 2003, Trader’s Point was the first USDA-certified organic dairy farm in Indiana. The farm store carries meats and creamy artisan cheeses freshly made on the farm. Trader’s Point also stocks the shelves with organic products, like raw honey and nut butters, from other local sustainable farms. Open daily, 9 a.m.–6 p.m. 9101 Moore Rd., Zionsville, 317-733-1700



Lovely days… A post shared by Dugger Family Farm (@duggerfamilyfarm) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

Dugger Family Farm

The Dugger Family Farm store has a country vintage vibe that will transport you to an old-time general store. They sell their own farm-fresh eggs along with Amish cheeses and cute home decor. Open Thursday–Friday, 4 p.m.–7 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, noon–6 p.m. 6559 E. 1200 N, Morristown, 317-371-2970

Goat Milk Stuff



With a name that gets right to the point, Goat Milk Stuff’s Sweet Shoppe offers lots of things made with goat’s-milk: cheese, several types of candy, and soaps that soften and soothe skin. Open Monday–Thursday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; Friday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–7 p.m. 76 S. Lake Road N, Scottsburg, 812-752-0622

Come by and say hello – we got the cutest dried flower and lavender wreaths in today! 🌸 🙌 💮 #tuttleorchards #spring #floralwreaths A post shared by Tuttle Orchards (@tuttleorchards) on Mar 28, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Tuttle Orchards

Family-owned and refreshingly old-fashioned, Tuttle Orchards offers a quaint grocery store stocked with gifts, produce, and farm-fresh goodies. Along with the farm’s own produce, you can find products from vendors like Indiana Pickle Company and Good’s Candy Shop on the shelves. Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.–7 p.m. 5717 N. 300 W, Greenfield, 317-326-2278

Live. Eat. Be. Local. #silverthornfarm A post shared by Broad Ripple Farmer’s Market (@brfarmersmarket) on Jul 9, 2016 at 7:32am PDT

Silverthorn Farm

Silverthorn Farm has an “on-the-farmer’s market” every Saturday morning. You can peruse plants, vegetables, meat and other food plucked right from the field. Saturdays this summer, 9 a.m.–noon. 4485 W. CR 1000 N, Rossville, 765-230-0735