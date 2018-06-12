An Immigrant’s Story

Mercado Watch: Carniceria Guanajuato is the Mexican megastore of your dreams.

Mexican grocery stores don’t get any more alluring than Carniceria Guanajuato on the west side of Indianapolis. It’s sensory overload of the most beautiful, delicious kind, with a bustling pan dulce bakery just inside the entry, a produce section the size of a basketball court overflowing with bright and exotic fruits and vegetables, and a meat counter that runs the width of the store, with options as diverse as whole fish, marinated chicken taco filling, and large beef tongues, fresh in the case and ready for purchase. We defy you to find a bigger selection of hot sauces anywhere in town—or one as meticulously organized as this. Giant sheets of freshly fried chicharrones are warm in a glass case, practically begging to be snacked on right there in the middle of the aisle.

Mexican immigrant David Campos founded the store in 2002 with his wife, Flor, eventually establishing three locations in Indianapolis. The Pike Plaza spot is the crown jewel, though, with its jaw-dropping selection of Mexican staples as far as the eye can see, from authentic Mexican crema to molcajetes (Mexican mortar-and-pestle sets). And if you decide to ditch DIY taco night when you walk in, it’s probably because you spotted the 200-seat restaurant in back, with photo-ready seafood platters, tacos, and festive drinks.

