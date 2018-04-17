April Foodie Extra: Lisa Moyer’s Hollandaise Sauce Recipe

Feeling saucy? Our April Foodie, Lisa Moyer of Greiner’s Sub Shop dishes out her recipe for hollandaise.

Recipe: Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients:

· One cup (two sticks) unsalted butter

· Two large egg yolks

· 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

· Dash cayenne pepper

· Kosher salt

· Fresh ground pepper

Instructions:

· Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Remove pan from heat and keep warm.

· Whisk egg yolks, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of hot water in a medium metal bowl. Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water. (Do not allow bottom of bowl to touch the water.)

· Drizzle in the melted butter, two tablespoons at a time, whisking constantly until all the butter is fully incorporated and the sauce is thick.

· Season to taste with cayenne, salt, and pepper. Add more lemon juice, if desired.

· Serve immediately.