April Foodie Extra: Lisa Moyer’s Hollandaise Sauce Recipe
Feeling saucy? Our April Foodie, Lisa Moyer of Greiner’s Sub Shop dishes out her recipe for hollandaise.
Recipe: Hollandaise Sauce
Ingredients:
· One cup (two sticks) unsalted butter
· Two large egg yolks
· 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
· Dash cayenne pepper
· Kosher salt
· Fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
· Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Remove pan from heat and keep warm.
· Whisk egg yolks, lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon of hot water in a medium metal bowl. Place bowl over a saucepan of barely simmering water. (Do not allow bottom of bowl to touch the water.)
· Drizzle in the melted butter, two tablespoons at a time, whisking constantly until all the butter is fully incorporated and the sauce is thick.
· Season to taste with cayenne, salt, and pepper. Add more lemon juice, if desired.
· Serve immediately.