Swoon List: Ash & Elm, Nesso, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

A bowl of deeply satisfying miso soup at Ukiyo (4907 College Ave., 317-384-1048).

Julia Spalding

The Prosciutto Avvolto Prugne Secche—ridiculously creamy prosciutto-wrapped prunes that are first stuffed with chèvre and almonds before being drizzled with honey and romesco at Nesso Coastal Italia (339 S. Delaware St., 317-643-7000).

Julia Spalding

The cheesy cilantro chicken enchiladas at Loco Mexican Restaurant (2205 N. Delaware St., #105, 317-419-3700).

Julia Spalding

The chicken salad sandwich, loaded with smoked meat, at Ash & Elm Cider Company (2104 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164).

Julia Spalding

And finally, a sweet but sufficiently potent rum runner shaken to order behind the bamboo bar at the annual Makahiki: A Night of Tiki event hosted at the Slovenian National Home (2717 W. 10th St., 317-209-9123).