August Foodie Extra: Erin Gillum’s Black Bean And Corn Salad
Erin Gillum’s light and flavorful salad is the perfect way to take advantage of Indiana corn season before it ends.
- 1 15-oz can of black beans, rinsed and drained
- 5 ears Indiana corn
- 5 Roma tomatoes, seeded
- 1 red onion
- 1 seedless (English) cucumber
- 1 jalapeño pepper
- 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
- Juice of 3 limes
- Salt & Pepper
- Olive oil
Instructions:
- Grill corn on the cob in husk. Let cool and then cut kernels off the cob. Small dice tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeño pepper, and red onion.
- Combine corn kernels, tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with olive oil. Chill and serve.