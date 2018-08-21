August Foodie Extra: Erin Gillum’s Black Bean And Corn Salad

Erin Gillum’s light and flavorful salad is the perfect way to take advantage of Indiana corn season before it ends.

August 2018

Ingredients:

  • 1 15-oz can of black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 5 ears Indiana corn
  • 5 Roma tomatoes, seeded
  • 1 red onion
  • 1 seedless (English) cucumber
  • 1 jalapeño pepper
  • 1 bunch cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 3 limes
  • Salt & Pepper
  • Olive oil

Instructions:

  • Grill corn on the cob in husk. Let cool and then cut kernels off the cob. Small dice tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeño pepper, and red onion.
  • Combine corn kernels, tomatoes, cucumber, jalapeño, red onion, cilantro, and lime juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Drizzle with olive oil. Chill and serve.

